Split N.Y. appeals court says class action waivers violate NLRA

A divided New York state appeals court on Tuesday ruled for the first time that class action waivers in employment agreements violate the National Labor Relations Act, but said the U.S. Supreme Court will soon have the final say on the contentious issue.

The Manhattan-based Appellate Division, First Department, in a 3-2 decision revived a proposed wage-and-hour class action against New York Life Insurance Co by former sales agents, saying it agreed with federal appeals courts that have said the waivers interfered with workers’ organizing rights. New York Life is represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

