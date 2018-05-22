Challenges to arbitration agreements won't end after SCOTUS ruling, say experts

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Monday that class-action waivers in employee arbitration agreements are valid is a major blow to plaintiffs, but it will not stop their lawyers from challenging companies’ arbitration agreements on other grounds.

In a 5-4 decision in a trio of cases, the Supreme Court rejected claims that agreements barring workers from filing class-action lawsuits violate their rights under federal labor law to band together to improve working conditions.

