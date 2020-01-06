9th Circuit upholds $55 mln wage-and-hour verdict for Walmart truck drivers

A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld a $55 million jury verdict for hundreds of Walmart Inc truck drivers who claimed in a longrunning case that they should have been paid for 10-hour “layovers,” rest breaks and truck inspections, rejecting the company’s claim that a federal judge made a series of errors.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Susan Ilston properly found ahead of a 2016 trial that the layover periods were compensable under California law because Walmart exercised control of the drivers during that time, and that her instructions to the jury on the issue were appropriate.

