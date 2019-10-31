DOJ says Walmart refused to hire Navy reservist

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit accusing Walmart Inc of violating federal law by refusing to hire a Navy reservist in Colorado because she needed two weeks off to attend an annual training.

DOJ in a complaint filed on behalf of plaintiff Lindsey Hunger in federal court in Colorado on Wednesday accused Walmart of violating the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 (USERRA), which bars employment discrimination against servicemembers.

