EEOC says Walmart should be sanctioned for denying settlement efforts

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked a federal judge in Wisconsin to sanction Walmart Stores Inc for its “frivolous” claim that the agency did not attempt to settle a pregnancy discrimination complaint by a warehouse employee before suing the company.

The EEOC in a filing on Monday said it had contacted the retail giant 25 times in the three months before suing the company for widespread bias against pregnant women at its Menomonie, Wisconsin warehouse. But the agency said Walmart falsely claimed last month in an answer to the lawsuit that the commission made no effort to conciliate, as it is required to do under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

