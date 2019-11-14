Westlaw News
November 14, 2019 / 8:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Walmart makes nationwide change to disability policy to settle EEOC claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Walmart Inc will make it easier for its retail workers across the country to be transferred to different stores in order to accommodate disabilities and medical conditions, as part of a settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

U.S. District Judge Jon Levy in Bangor, Maine, on Thursday approved the settlement, which stems from a 2018 EEOC lawsuit claiming a longtime sales associate at a Maine Walmart was denied a transfer to a different position at a nearby location when she developed knee and spine issues. Walmart, which is represented by Pierce Atwood, denied any wrongdoing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NNXUDy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below