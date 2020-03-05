IN BRIEF: Walmart says EEOC's delays causing prejudice in pregnancy bias case

Walmart Stores Inc on Thursday told a federal judge in Wisconsin that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has continued to cause the company “severe prejudice” by failing to turn over documents in a pregnancy bias case.

Walmart’s lawyers at Jackson Lewis in a filing in federal court in Madison, Wisconsin moved to strike claims involving nine workers from an EEOC lawsuit accusing Walmart of forcing pregnant warehouse employees to take unpaid leave and denying their requests for accommodations.

