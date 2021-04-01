Religious employee's scheduling requests undue burden on Walmart - 7th Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court has rejected the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claim that Walmart Stores Inc was required to allow a Seventh Day Adventist who worked at a Wisconsin store to trade shifts with coworkers in order to avoid working on the Sabbath.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling on Wednesday said Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 did not obligate Walmart to offer Edward Hedican an accommodation that came at the expense of other assistant managers by requiring them to work more on weekends.

