Wal-Mart faces another pregnancy bias claim at EEOC

Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday was hit with the latest in a series of complaints claiming the retail giant denied accommodations to pregnant employees even after it revised its policies in response to previous complaints.

The National Women’s Law Center and A Better Balance, a New York-based legal group, filed a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission saying that Wal-Mart unlawfully forced a pregnant employee in Atlanta, Whitney Tomlinson, to take an unpaid leave of absence earlier this year after she requested restrictions on how much she had to lift.

