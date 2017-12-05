FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart faces another pregnancy bias claim at EEOC
December 5, 2017 / 10:50 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Wal-Mart faces another pregnancy bias claim at EEOC

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday was hit with the latest in a series of complaints claiming the retail giant denied accommodations to pregnant employees even after it revised its policies in response to previous complaints.

The National Women’s Law Center and A Better Balance, a New York-based legal group, filed a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission saying that Wal-Mart unlawfully forced a pregnant employee in Atlanta, Whitney Tomlinson, to take an unpaid leave of absence earlier this year after she requested restrictions on how much she had to lift.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ax7TVr

