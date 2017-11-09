Wal-Mart hit with new 'mini Dukes' sex bias case in Florida

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is once again facing claims that it discriminated against female employees in pay and promotions, after settling a series of regional sex bias lawsuits that branched off from a proposed nationwide class wiped out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Seven former Wal-Mart workers in Florida and other southeastern states accused the retail giant of allowing managers to base employment decisions on subjective and sexist criteria in a proposed class action filed in federal court in Miami on Monday. They are represented by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Scott Wagner & Associates.

