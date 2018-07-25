Wal-Mart workers say absence policy discriminates against pregnant women

Wal-Mart Stores Inc has been hit with another proposed class action claiming it discriminates against pregnant employees, with two women in New York alleging that the retail giant fired them for taking days off to deal with pregnancy-related conditions.

The plaintiffs said Wal-Mart has a “brutal” policy that penalizes pregnant women who take unplanned time off or leave work early for medical reasons, in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in New York state court in rural Orleans County.

