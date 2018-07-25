FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 9:00 PM / a few seconds ago

Wal-Mart workers say absence policy discriminates against pregnant women

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Wal-Mart Stores Inc has been hit with another proposed class action claiming it discriminates against pregnant employees, with two women in New York alleging that the retail giant fired them for taking days off to deal with pregnancy-related conditions.

The plaintiffs said Wal-Mart has a “brutal” policy that penalizes pregnant women who take unplanned time off or leave work early for medical reasons, in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in New York state court in rural Orleans County.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mHLxuo

