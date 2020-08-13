Walmart accused of defying settlement over seats for California cashiers

A group of Walmart Inc employees has accused the retail giant of defying a $65 million settlement agreement by failing to providing seating to the vast majority of cashiers at retail stores in California.

In a filing in San Jose federal court on Wednesday that seeks monetary sanctions, lawyers at Capstone Law representing four Walmart workers said an inspection last month of 45 randomly-selected Walmart stores found only 21 seats at more than 400 checkout stations, despite the company’s earlier claim that it had made seats available at all of its California locations.

