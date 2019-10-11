Walmart asks judges to reject EEOC bid for sanctions in pregnancy bias case

Walmart Stores Inc has asked a federal judge to toss out the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s bid to hold the company in contempt for refusing to comply with what the retailer says is an overly broad discovery request in a lawsuit accusing it of pregnancy discrimination.

In a filing in federal court in Wisconsin on Thursday, Walmart’s lawyers at Quarles & Brady said the EEOC’s request for information on accommodations it provided to injured or disabled workers around the country who were not pregnant is irrelevant.

