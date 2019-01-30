Walmart loses bid to toss out classwide EEOC pregnancy bias claims

A federal judge has rejected Walmart Inc’s claims that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission failed to provide any evidence of widespread pregnancy discrimination at one of the retail giant’s warehouses in Wisconsin.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday said the bar to survive a motion to dismiss in a discrimination case is low, and the EEOC had adequately alleged that Walmart had a discriminatory policy by claiming that supervisors at a Menomonie, Wisconsin warehouse told pregnant workers they were not entitled to accommodations.

