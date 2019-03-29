Walmart not exempt from vaccinating workers on first-aid team - 8th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected a Walmart Stores Inc unit’s claim that it was exempt from having to provide hepatitis B vaccinations to warehouse workers in Florida who volunteered for an injury-response team.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because workers did not provide first aid at the scene of workplace injuries but rather at a designated area at the distribution center, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules requiring that certain workers receive vaccines did apply.

