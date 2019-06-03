Walmart ordered to pay $102 mln over Calif. workers OT, paystubs

(Reuters) -

A federal judge in California has ordered Walmart Stores Inc to pay just over $100 million in damages and penalties for miscalculating the overtime pay of tens of thousands of workers in the state and issuing faulty wage statements.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose on Friday said that Walmart’s ongoing practice of issuing wage statements to terminated workers that do not detail the dates of their final pay period violates California labor law, which is designed to enable workers to understand how their wages are calculated.

