Walmart Inc has agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims that its practice of giving job applicants at grocery warehouses across the country physical ability tests made it more difficult for women to get jobs with the retail giant.

Walmart, represented by Dinsmore & Shohl, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a joint consent decree in federal court in Kentucky on Monday. Walmart denied wrongdoing.

