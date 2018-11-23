Westlaw News
November 23, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Walmart says EEOC can't back up classwide pregnancy bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Walmart Inc has told a federal judge that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has failed to provide any evidence of widespread pregnancy discrimination at one of the retail giant’s warehouses in Wisconsin.

In a motion filed in federal court in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Walmart said the EEOC cannot base classwide claims in its September lawsuit on the allegations of a single worker at the warehouse who says she was denied additional breaks and restrictions on heavy lifting when she was pregnant.

