Walmart settles EEOC claims over physical ability tests for $20 mln

A federal judge in Kentucky has signed off on Walmart Inc’s $20 million settlement of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming the company’s practice of giving physical ability tests to applicants for grocery warehouse jobs made it more difficult for women to get the positions.

U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell in Lexington, Kentucky approved the consent decree on Wednesday, about a month after the EEOC and Walmart, represented by Dinsmore & Shohl, filed it with the court. Walmart denied wrongdoing.

