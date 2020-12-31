Walmart will pay $14 mln, overhaul military leave policy to settle lawsuit

Walmart Inc on Thursday said it will pay $14 million and implement a new military leave policy to settle claims by an employee in New Hampshire that it discriminated against service members by not paying their full wages when they went on short-term leave.

Nickolas Tsui, who is represented by Block & Leviton, Outten & Golden and other firms, filed a complaint in Boston federal court on Thursday, claiming that since at least 2004 Walmart has paid associates who take short-term jury duty or bereavement leave while denying that benefit to workers with military obligations.

