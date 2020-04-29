Walmart's $14 mln settlement of pregnancy bias claims approved by judge

A federal judge in Illinois on Wednesday approved Walmart Stores Inc’s $14 million settlement of a proposed nationwide class action accusing the retail giant of unlawfully refusing to give pregnant workers accommodations before changing its policy six years ago.

U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle in East St. Louis, Illinois said the payout to nearly 4,000 women in 39 states was fair and equitable, providing an average award of more than $2,200.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yRegGC