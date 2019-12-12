IN BRIEF: Washington to extend OT pay to 250k workers

Washington State has adopted regulations that will require employers to pay overtime to salaried workers who earn up to about $83,000 per year within the next decade, which will be the highest threshold of any state.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, announced the new rule issued by the state’s Department of Labor and Industries on Wednesday. The rule will raise the salary threshold to $35,100 on July 1, 2020 and $43,004 the following year.

