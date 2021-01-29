Wash. top court: anti-SLAPP law covers law firm's probe of bias complaint against AG

The Washington Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision on Thursday said a law firm hired by the state attorney general’s office to investigate a gay lawyer’s bias complaint is immune from his lawsuit claiming its probe was fraudulent.

The court, ruling on an issue of first impression, held that government contractors who report information to agencies as part of their performance of contracts are “persons” covered by Washington’s law restricting “strategic lawsuits against public participation,” or anti-SLAPP law.

