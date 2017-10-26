Legal recruiter files human rights complaint over alleged sex harassment

A former managing director of a legal recruiting firm in New York has filed a complaint with the New York City Commission on Human Rights against the company, claiming she endured a “two-and-a-half year barrage” of sexual harassment and abusive behavior from her boss.

Veronica McIlraith filed a complaint on Wednesday with the commission saying she was forced to quit her job at Wegman Partners LLC last month after she complained about her boss, Scott Legg, and was stripped of valuable clients. Legg is the firm’s chairman of partner recruiting, according to the complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xqg0B4