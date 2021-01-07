EEOC unveils 'de minimis' proposal on employee wellness programs

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday proposed a long-awaited rule that would allow employers to give workers only modest rewards such as gift cards and water bottles for joining employee wellness programs, significantly narrowing an Obama-era regulation that was struck down in court.

The commission in the proposal said that under the Americans with Disabilities Act, incentives to join wellness programs must be “de minimis” and cannot include more valuable enticements such as discounts on health insurance premiums, gym memberships or airline tickets.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pZWQN0