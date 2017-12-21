Judge says EEOC wellness program rules will remain through 2018

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has ruled that Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regulations governing employee wellness programs that he had already found invalid will be vacated on Jan. 1, 2019.

U.S. District Judge John Bates on Wednesday said companies need at least six months to design new programs, so eliminating the rules any sooner would be unfair. Bates in August ordered the EEOC to revisit the rules, but did not actually strike them down.

