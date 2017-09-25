FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEOC Monitor: New wellness program rules won't be in effect until 2021
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 25, 2017 / 12:29 PM / in 25 days

EEOC Monitor: New wellness program rules won't be in effect until 2021

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has told a Washington, D.C. federal judge, who had ordered the agency to revisit its rules governing employee wellness programs, that it plans to issue new regulations in about two years, but they will likely not take effect until 2021.

In a filing last week, the agency told U.S. District Judge John Bates that its position on what types of wellness programs violate federal anti-discrimination laws could change as the EEOC’s composition shifts following nominations by President Donald Trump. Two days earlier, a U.S. Senate panel had held a confirmation hearing for Trump’s two EEOC nominees, Janet Dhillon and Daniel Gade, who would give the commission a Republican majority if confirmed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ynATNo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.