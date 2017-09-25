EEOC Monitor: New wellness program rules won't be in effect until 2021

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has told a Washington, D.C. federal judge, who had ordered the agency to revisit its rules governing employee wellness programs, that it plans to issue new regulations in about two years, but they will likely not take effect until 2021.

In a filing last week, the agency told U.S. District Judge John Bates that its position on what types of wellness programs violate federal anti-discrimination laws could change as the EEOC’s composition shifts following nominations by President Donald Trump. Two days earlier, a U.S. Senate panel had held a confirmation hearing for Trump’s two EEOC nominees, Janet Dhillon and Daniel Gade, who would give the commission a Republican majority if confirmed.

