EEOC says nixing wellness program rules would be unfair, disruptive

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told a federal judge on Monday that wiping out its regulations for employee wellness programs would be unfair and disruptive, in response to the AARP’s bid to have the rules struck down.

The commission asked U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington D.C. to reject a motion by the AARP, a lobbying group for older Americans, for an order invalidating the rules as of Jan. 1, 2018.

