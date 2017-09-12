FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC says nixing wellness program rules would be unfair, disruptive
#Westlaw News
September 12, 2017 / 8:36 PM / a month ago

EEOC says nixing wellness program rules would be unfair, disruptive

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told a federal judge on Monday that wiping out its regulations for employee wellness programs would be unfair and disruptive, in response to the AARP’s bid to have the rules struck down.

The commission asked U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington D.C. to reject a motion by the AARP, a lobbying group for older Americans, for an order invalidating the rules as of Jan. 1, 2018.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h11i01

