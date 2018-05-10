FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 10, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Wells Fargo to pay $97 mln over breaks for commission-based workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Wednesday ordered Wells Fargo Bank NA to pay $97.3 million to 4,500 mortgage consultants in California who claimed they were not properly compensated for rest breaks.

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson rejected San Francisco-based Wells Fargo’s claim that damages in the case should be based on the home mortgage consultants’ hourly pay and not on the commissions that made up the bulk of their compensation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KeaVlb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.