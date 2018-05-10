Wells Fargo to pay $97 mln over breaks for commission-based workers

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Wednesday ordered Wells Fargo Bank NA to pay $97.3 million to 4,500 mortgage consultants in California who claimed they were not properly compensated for rest breaks.

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson rejected San Francisco-based Wells Fargo’s claim that damages in the case should be based on the home mortgage consultants’ hourly pay and not on the commissions that made up the bulk of their compensation.

