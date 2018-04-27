Wells Fargo unit, advisors propose $9.5 mln settlement of wage claims

Wells Fargo Advisors LLC has agreed to pay $9.5 million to 2,200 financial advisors in California who accused the brokerage firm of failing to reimburse them for work-related expenses and pay their commissions on time.

The plaintiffs filed a proposed settlement in federal court in San Francisco on Thursday. Under the deal, which must be approved by a federal judge, advisors who worked for the Wells Fargo subsidiary between 2010 and January 2018 would receive about $2,800 each on average, according to the filing.

