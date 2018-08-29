FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 11:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wells Fargo's firing of minorities with criminal records a 'necessity' -8th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo Bank NA did not engage in race discrimination when a new background check system led it to fire a large number of black and Latino employees with criminal records, a U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because federal law prohibits banks from employing anyone convicted of a crime “involving dishonesty,” firing the workers was a “business necessity” for Wells Fargo and not motivated by their race.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oigdDo

