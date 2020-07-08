WeWork hit with fresh claims of bias against black and female employees

Two former employees of WeWork Companies accused the company of race and sex discrimination in separate lawsuits on Wednesday, following at least two similar complaints alleging widespread bias against black and female workers at the office-sharing company.

Christopher Clermont, a former diversity and inclusion program lead at WeWork, and Diane Allen, a former stock plan administrator, both claimed in complaints filed in New York state court in Manhattan that they were marginalized and ultimately forced out of the company because they are black.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AFCZib