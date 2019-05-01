10th Circuit revives FCA claims against gov't background check firm

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a Colorado-based company that conducts background checks on federal job applicants of billing the government for faulty and incomplete work.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in Colorado must decide whether Julie Reed, a former quality control analyst at Keypoint Government Solutions, was the “original source” of allegations that the company violated the federal False Claims Act before tossing out her lawsuit.

