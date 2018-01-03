FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 12:01 AM / in 2 hours

3rd Circuit raises the bar on whistleblower retaliation claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said whistleblowers must show that their protected activity was the sole cause of a firing or other action taken against them in order to prevail on retaliation claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a jury verdict in favor of drugmaker CSL Behring LLC in a retaliation case brought by a former marketing director, Marie DiFiore, who accused the company of forcing her out after she raised concerns about off-label marketing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E3TfWa

