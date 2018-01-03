3rd Circuit raises the bar on whistleblower retaliation claims

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said whistleblowers must show that their protected activity was the sole cause of a firing or other action taken against them in order to prevail on retaliation claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a jury verdict in favor of drugmaker CSL Behring LLC in a retaliation case brought by a former marketing director, Marie DiFiore, who accused the company of forcing her out after she raised concerns about off-label marketing.

