3rd Circuit says whistleblower can't share in executive's criminal restitution payment

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a former employee of a tutoring service in New Jersey whose whistleblower complaint led to the conviction of a company executive for pocketing government money is not entitled to a share of the $1.5 million the executive paid in restitution.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, joining two other appeals courts, said the federal False Claims Act does not allow whistleblowers to intervene in criminal cases that stem from their lawsuits and effectively become “co-prosecutors.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NlEC6V