Northrop Grumman worker's arbitration claims not protected by SOX - 4th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a former Northrop Grumman Systems Corp employee’s complaints about the company’s arbitration policy were not protected by a federal whistleblower law, disagreeing with the U.S. Department of Labor.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Crisell Seguin’s complaints that Northrop Grumman unlawfully required employees to arbitrate claims brought under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) did not amount to accusations of “shareholder fraud,” so they were not covered by the law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KfbL5r