Westlaw News
June 14, 2019 / 12:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Northrop Grumman worker's arbitration claims not protected by SOX - 4th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a former Northrop Grumman Systems Corp employee’s complaints about the company’s arbitration policy were not protected by a federal whistleblower law, disagreeing with the U.S. Department of Labor.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Crisell Seguin’s complaints that Northrop Grumman unlawfully required employees to arbitrate claims brought under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) did not amount to accusations of “shareholder fraud,” so they were not covered by the law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KfbL5r

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below