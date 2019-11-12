White & Case says assistant fired for misconduct, not over discussing pay

White & Case on Tuesday denied a former assistant’s claims that she was unlawfully fired for discussing her salary with coworkers, and said she was legitimately terminated for engaging in misconduct during the hiring process.

The firm, represented by Epstein Becker & Green, filed an answer in New York state court in Manhattan to an October lawsuit by Kristen Blanda, who claims White & Case violated a state law barring employers from disciplining workers for “inquiring about, discussing or disclosing” their wages absent a written policy.

