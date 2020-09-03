Whole Foods could end workers' BLM lawsuit quickly to avoid 'racist label'- judge

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday predicted a swift resolution to a proposed nationwide class action lawsuit accusing Whole Foods Market Inc of showing racial bias by disciplining workers who wore Black Lives Matter face masks on the job.

During a status conference conducted via Zoom on whether to set an expedited discovery schedule, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said claims by Whole Foods’ lawyer, Michael Banks of Morgan Lewis & Bockius, that extensive discovery was warranted were overblown.

