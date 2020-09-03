Westlaw News
September 3, 2020 / 9:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Whole Foods could end workers' BLM lawsuit quickly to avoid 'racist label'- judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday predicted a swift resolution to a proposed nationwide class action lawsuit accusing Whole Foods Market Inc of showing racial bias by disciplining workers who wore Black Lives Matter face masks on the job.

During a status conference conducted via Zoom on whether to set an expedited discovery schedule, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said claims by Whole Foods’ lawyer, Michael Banks of Morgan Lewis & Bockius, that extensive discovery was warranted were overblown.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Z6GZ4t

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below