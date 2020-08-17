Whole Foods says policy banning Black Lives Matter face masks is lawful

Whole Foods Market Inc has moved to toss out a lawsuit claiming it engaged in racial discrimination by punishing employees who wore Black Lives Matter face masks at work, saying it was merely enforcing a neutral dress code.

The company’s lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius wrote in a motion filed in Boston federal court on Friday that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits race bias in the workplace, does not make it illegal for the company to ban any “visible slogans, messages, logos or advertising.”

