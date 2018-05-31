Ex Williams-Sonoma employee can’t cook up any more claims – Calif. court

A mid-level California appeals court has ruled that a former Williams-Sonoma Inc employee was barred from suing the retailer for alleged wage-and-hour violations after he participated in an earlier settlement with the company over unpaid wages.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Second District in Los Angeles on Tuesday said that because Harley Shine’s reporting-time claim could have been raised in the earlier case against Williams-Sonoma, it was covered by a release he signed as part of a 2015 settlement.

