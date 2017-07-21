FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
WilmerHale must face shareholder 'freeze-out' suit: Massachusetts court
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 21, 2017 / 11:05 PM / a month ago

WilmerHale must face shareholder 'freeze-out' suit: Massachusetts court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit by the minority shareholders of a Boston-based company seeking to hold WilmerHale and another law firm liable for their role in a "freeze-out" they say the company's majority owner orchestrated.

The Massachusetts Appeals Court, which is the intermediate court in the state, ruled that the lawsuit sufficiently alleged that lawyers at the firms, as counsel to Applied Tissue Technologies LLC, breached the duties they owed to the minority shareholders of the privately-held company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2to5ckS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.