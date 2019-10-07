IN BRIEF: Winston & Strawn loses bid to revive arbitration pact

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied Winston & Strawn’s petition to review a ruling that said an arbitration agreement signed by a former intellectual property partner suing the firm for sex bias was invalid.

A California state appeals court last year said the agreement was unconscionable for several reasons, including that it barred plaintiff Constance Ramos from seeking backpay and other remedies under state law in her lawsuit against the firm. And a confidentiality provision in the agreement would make it impossible for her to build a case by speaking to lawyers she worked with at Winston, the court said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Or1p3y