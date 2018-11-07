Winston & Strawn arbitration pact invalid in sex bias case - Calif. appeals court

A California state appeals court has ruled that an arbitration agreement signed by a former San Francisco-based intellectual property partner at Winston & Strawn is invalid, because a confidentiality provision would prevent her from pursuing her sex bias case against the firm.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco on Friday reversed a state judge’s ruling that sent Constance Ramos’ case to arbitration, saying the agreement she signed had several provisions that violated California law and could not be severed to make the pact enforceable.

