Case to Watch: Winston & Strawn ask SCOTUS to examine Calif. arbitration test

Winston & Strawn is trying to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a California appeals court ruling that invalidated an agreement to arbitrate employment disputes signed by a former intellectual property partner, claiming the state’s standard for reviewing arbitration agreements is too stringent.

The justices on Oct. 1 will consider whether to grant a May petition for certiorari by Winston & Strawn, represented by Lynne Hermle of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, that said the test created by the California Supreme Court two decades ago for determining when arbitration agreements are unenforceable violates the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA).

