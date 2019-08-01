Former Winston & Strawn partner asks SCOTUS to reject firm's appeal in sex-bias case

A former partner at Winston & Strawn in California has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decline review of a ruling that said she did not have to arbitrate sex discrimination claims against the law firm because an arbitration agreement she signed was invalid.

Lawyers from nonprofit Public Justice and Duckworth Peters Lebowitz Olivier who represent plaintiff Constance Ramos wrote in a brief filed on Wednesday that because the agreement required her to waive rights and remedies granted by California employment laws, a state appeals court properly found that Ramos could sue the firm.

