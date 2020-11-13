7th Circuit told Wisc. law violates public workers' rights to 'stay on their couch'

A union lawyer on Friday told a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that a Wisconsin law effectively treating abstentions in public-sector union elections as votes against unions violates the same free-speech rights the U.S. Supreme Court highlighted in its landmark decision striking down union fees charged to nonmembers.

Arguing for an International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) local that represents government workers in Wisconsin, Brian Hlavin of Baum Sigman Auerbach & Neuman said the 2011 law known as Act 10 unlawfully compels the speech of workers who choose to “stay on their couch” by essentially forcing them to vote in annual recertification elections.

