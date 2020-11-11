7th Circuit will decide if Wisc. collective bargaining law is invalid after Janus

A union that represents public workers in Wisconsin is attempting to use the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 decision barring compulsory union fees for public employees to its advantage in a renewed challenge to the state’s controversial 2011 law limiting public-sector collective bargaining.

On Friday, a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will weigh an International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) local’s claims that a pair of prior decisions from the appeals court upholding parts of the Wisconsin law, known as Act 10, should be overruled in light of the Supreme Court decision in Janus v. AFSCME.

