IN BRIEF: Wonder Bread maker settles misclassification claims for $13.25 mln

The company that makes Wonder Bread and other packaged baked goods has agreed to pay $13.25 million to settle claims that it misclassified distributors in three states as independent contractors and deprived them of overtime pay.

Flowers Foods Inc, represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, and counsel for the plaintiffs led by Baillon Thome Jozwiak & Wanta jointly submitted the proposed settlement in federal court in Philadelphia on Friday. Flowers denied wrongdoing in the settlement, which must be approved by a federal judge.

