SCOTUS won't hear Liberty Mutual's challenge to N.Y. workers' comp law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up claims by Liberty Mutual Insurance Co and several subsidiaries that New York violated their constitutional rights and exposed to them to more than $1 billion in liability by shuttering a workers’ compensation fund.

The court denied the insurers’ request to review a 2017 New York Court of Appeals ruling that said the state’s move in 2013 did not interfere with the companies’ contracts to provide workers’ compensation insurance to employers.

