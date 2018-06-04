FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 4, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

SCOTUS won't hear Liberty Mutual's challenge to N.Y. workers' comp law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up claims by Liberty Mutual Insurance Co and several subsidiaries that New York violated their constitutional rights and exposed to them to more than $1 billion in liability by shuttering a workers’ compensation fund.

The court denied the insurers’ request to review a 2017 New York Court of Appeals ruling that said the state’s move in 2013 did not interfere with the companies’ contracts to provide workers’ compensation insurance to employers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LmTfEy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.