IN BRIEF: Massachusetts picks Miller & Chevalier as Wynn casino monitor

Massachusetts gaming regulators on Thursday named the law firm Miller & Chevalier as an independent monitor for a new Wynn Resorts casino following a probe into the company’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against founder Steve Wynn.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s selected the firm after it decided in April to allow Wynn to retain its license to operate a new $2.6 billion casino near Boston while fining the company $35 million for “systemic failures.”

